The newspaper affirms that there is evidence that the number of deaths in Mexico from the pandemic could be much higher than that officially registered.

A report published by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal questions the official figures of infections and deaths by coronavirus, and suggests that they could be much higher than those reported by the Federal Government of Mexico.

According to the review of health data and death certificates carried out by reporter Juan Montes, as well as the testimony of funeral and medical workers, “there is evidence that the death toll in Mexico from the pandemic could be much higher than the officially registered“

The newspaper reviewed 105 medical death certificates enrolled in Mexico City’s local civil registries for four days in late April. In 64 of them, doctors labeled the cause of death as some type of serious respiratory condition as “atypical pneumonia.” In 52 of those, more than eight out of 10, the doctor added in the following line: “probable Covid-19 ″ m“ suspect Covid-19 ”or similar.

“Only four of the death certificates listed Covid-19 as the confirmed cause of death. Although it is not a scientific sample, andThe finding suggests that for every official case of a Covid-related death19 in Mexico, there could be many more unexplained.”, States the journalistic text.

Currently, the Ministry of Health has confirmed almost 30 thousand infections and around 3 thousand deaths. The WSJ report underlines that the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has recognized that in Mexico the coronavirus testing system has a limited capacity, and that does not capture the full scale of the possible fatal scenario.