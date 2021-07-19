Wall Street is infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 and accelerates the falls

Related news

Wall Street gives in strongly under pressure from advances in new variants of the coronavirus. So much so that it closed its worst session since October. The fear of the conjunction of a skyrocketing inflation, a possible central bank failure and a later economy stumble they fall like molten lead on the main New York indices, which have fallen sharply.

The absence of baseline macroeconomic data prompts investors to look more closely at the pandemic evolution data and pessimism rules the markets. The setbacks that futures pointed to remain small compared to the magnitude of the withdrawal of positions.

The collapse reached 726 points and more than 2% in the Dow Jones, which yields up to 33,961 points. The index S&P 500 1.58% is left to 4,258 points. The falls of the Nasdaq they exceed 1.06% and the technological index pierces 14,274 points.

Investors are also closely monitoring the evolution of the semi-annual results presentation season. Throughout this week, until a third of the Dow Jones listed companies publish their business balance and about a hundred of the listed S&P 500. The prevailing uncertainty in the market makes money flow into sovereign bonds. Ten-year US Treasuries, known as treasuries, receive a barrage of purchase orders that reduce their yield below 1,189%.

Corporate operations

While waiting for these accounts, one of the focuses of the session is on technology Five9, as the cloud customer center company has received an offer to purchase from Zoom Video Communications (-2.24%) for $ 14.7 billion in shares. The exchange ratio has been established in 0.5533 own shares for each Five9 share, which results in a valuation of $ 200.28 per security, which translates into increases of 5.92%.

Listed in red Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (-1.15%). Investor-led Special Purpose Acquisition (SPAC) firm Bill Ackman has canceled its plans to take 10% of Universal Music Group for 3,500 million euros.

Next releases

Details on two upcoming Wall Street premieres have also been released this Monday. On the one hand, the digital trading platform Robin Hood has pointed toward the goal of raise up to $ 2,541 million in its initial placement after setting a price range of between $ 38 and $ 42 for the sale of 52.375 million Class A common shares on the Nasdaq market, where it plans to trade under the acronym HOOD.

For its part, the Italian fashion firm Ermenegildo Zegna has announced that it will go public at the end of the year on the New York Stock Exchange following the agreement reached with Investindustrial Acquisition (IIAC). SPAC gives the company a valuation of $ 3.2 billion. After the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Zegna family will maintain control over 62% of the firm.

