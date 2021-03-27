Wall Street insists on the downside with a weak macro and no hints of more stimulus

Related news

Wall Street insisted on the downside this Wednesday despite having started the session with a bullish mood. Sales were back with no clues to new stimulus and weakened macroeconomic data to deepen the largest correction in nearly three weeks in New York indices. The proliferation of restriction measures against Covid-19 nor did it help mend the course.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, especially among bargain hunters, the market was collapsing at the total absence of clues about the next movements that the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Treasury could implement to modulate their stimuli as the US economy evolves. This Wednesday, the president of the central bank, Jerome Powell, and his colleague at the head of the other institution, Janet Yellen, appeared before the Senate without changing a comma from their last speeches.

With these premises, the Dow Jones suffered a minimum setback of 0.01% that left its graph at 32,420.06 points. 0.55% lost the S&P 500, which closed at 3,889.14 points. Deeper was the setback for him Nasdaq, who was already dawning dressed in red. Falls of 2.01% to 12,961.89 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

Enthusiasm for the good performance of the manufacturing sector in March, especially in Europe, was fading as the 59-point PMI index for the secondary sector in the US fell slightly below consensus forecasts. Although the mark of the previous month was exceeded, three tenths remained to meet the expectations of economists.

In addition, durable goods requests they showed an unforeseen decline of 1.1% compared to the growth of 0.8% that had been expected in the market. Another bitter drink that detracted from the very early advances on Wall Street.

Technological focus

In the corporate field, GameStop he was the protagonist due to the poor digestion of his annual accounts. Despite beating forecasts by quadrupling its annual profit, the video game store chain was disappointing with its earnings in its fourth fiscal quarter. In this way, disaster at the edge of 33.8% for the company that has become a frequent target of speculative assaults on its shares.

Kinder was the session for Intel Corp, although it ended with falls of 2.3% after knowing the business plan that its newcomer CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has deployed. With the aim of recovering the profitability of the company and placing it at the technological forefront, they have announced investments of 20,000 million dollars in new development centers.

Tesla accepts bitcoins

4.8% left the shares of Tesla after its ‘Techno-King’, Elon Musk, has announced through a tweet that the electric car manufacturer you already accept bitcoins as payment for your products, as announced in early February. For now, the measure is applicable only in the US, although the manager has announced that “later this year” it will be available for other markets.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

In contrast, the price of bitcoin rose about 3% to around $ 57,000. A level that is still far from the 62,000 ‘greenbacks’ in which the recent highs of a cryptocurrency are located that Musk assures that they will remain as is, “without converting them to fiat currency”.