Wall Street insists on the downside. The absence of macroeconomic data that encourages a change in investment sentiment – rather the opposite – translates into continued sales, driven by the fragility forecasts that the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to chart for the US economy. .

The expected speech by Fed President Jerome Powell has been uneventful. In his speech at the Peter Institute for International Economics (PIIE) he pointed out that the economic path for the US “is very uncertain” and is subject to

“downside risks”. Afterwards, he explained to his virtual auditorium that “for now the negative types are something that we have not considered”, in reference to the presiding body.

Despite these words, the market assumes that this unusual scenario could occur next year in the world’s leading economy. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones loses 0.8% to lose 23,600 points. The S&P 500 0.6% is left when falling to 2,800 points. The technological Nasdaq It achieves a higher integrity slightly below 9,000 integers, with falls of around 0.1%.

This is how Wall Street opens





Eduardo Bolinches

Powell has not only been pessimistic about the crisis triggered by the emergence of the coronavirus, but this time has avoided displaying monetary arsenal and has urged that both the White House and the rest of the authorities with competence in this matter to launch more tax support tools. In this sense, the Federal Government continues to prepare new stimulus packages for the sectors that are soon testing the worst consequences of the epidemic.

Furthermore, the wholesales price It has fallen 1.3% in April, well beyond the -0.5% that analyst consensus expected. That, in addition to assuming the largest contraction in history, has caused annual wholesale inflation to go negative for the first time since 2015, down to -1.2%.

Reopens and purchases

At the corporate level, Tesla (+ 1.2%) is again under the spotlight for the pulse that maintains with the authorities of California for the reopening of its factory Fremont, which was not considered an essential service in the confinement of the county in which it is located. Following pressure from US President Donald Trump, the electric car company has obtained permission to resume its activity as of Monday, May 18.

Without leaving the automotive sector, Uber (-0.2%) is news after announcing a $ 750 million senior five-year bond issue with the aim of reinforcing its financial capacity. More specifically, the objective is to have a piggy bank for “possible acquisitions”. The company takes this step after Bloomberg has published that it is in conversations for the takeover of food delivery firm GrubHub, whose shares fall more than 3%.

A Spaniard in the Dome

The pharmaceutical Takeda takes over in the season of results with increases of more than 7%. The Japanese company, listed on the Tokyo and New York stock exchanges, has posted a net profit of 44,241 million yen – about 380.7 million euros – at the end of its fiscal year closed in March. This represents 67% less than a year ago due to the British Shire integration costs, whose purchase was formalized at the beginning of last January, but more than expected by consensus.

The technological NetApp It is also the protagonist this Tuesday. The company specialized in cloud data services has appointed the Spanish César Cernuda, Microsoft executive, as the new president with effects from next July. In his areas, he will report directly to CEO George Kurian. Investors receive it with falls of 1.4% in their price.

