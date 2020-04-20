Wall Street’s stock indexes fell on Monday after US oil futures contracts went negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the global economy.

The Dow Jones lost 2.44% to 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 fell 1.79% to 2,823.16 points. The Nasdaq Compound fell 1.03% to 8,560.73 points.

The S&P gas oil index dropped 3.7% after the first month’s WTI oil contract was traded at a negative level, something unprecedented in history.

With much of the global economy paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic, physical demand for oil has dried up, creating a global oversupply at a time when billions of people are isolated at home.

“What the energy market is saying is that demand is not coming back soon, and that there is an oversupply,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategies at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York.

“This decline in price may be good if it means that more people will go to the pumps (at gas stations), but that requires people to leave the house,” he added.

So far, the energy index has already lost 45% in the year, being by far the worst performing sector among the 11 in the S&P.

Easing the widespread liquidation in the market, Amazon advanced 0.8% and Netflix had a jump of 3.4%. Both companies have benefited from the additional demand generated by the “lockdown” of millions of people. Netflix released its balance sheet on Tuesday after the market closed.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

