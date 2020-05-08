Related news

Purchases are imposed on Wall Street. The bad drink of the unemployment data in the US has been more digestible of what was being discounted, so that the bargain hunters have jumped into the ring. Also the rapprochement between Washington and Beijing in commercial matters, it facilitates the rebound in the New York indices.

Throughout the month of April, a total of 20.5 million workers lost their jobs in the US, according to data published this Friday by the country’s Department of Labor. With this figure, unusual to date in the institution’s records, the unemployment rate reaches 14.7% of the population, a record percentage but that softens the 16% that economists guided by weekly accounts of jobless claims.

This nuance within a dramatic unemployment figure with determination drives earnings on Wall Street, which in turn tugs on European stock markets. The Dow Jones it rises 1.2% to touch 24,200 points. The S&P 500 earn 1% up to 2,900 points. For his part, the Nasdaq that yesterday, Thursday, managed to hold on to green, lags further behind, 0.7% higher at 9,000 points.

The news pointing to a détente between the US and China in trade matters comes from the Chinese state agency Xinhua, which has published that negotiators from both countries have had a conversation in which they have promised to develop the necessary conditions to implement the agreements reached in the Phase One agreement signed on January 15th. In addition, the Chinese vice premier and the secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, would have participated in the conversation.

Also, other references in the labor market encourage purchases. Both the average earnings and the average hours worked as well as the number of private non-farm payrolls They have provided figures higher than expected. In the case of the latter, 19.52 million jobs were destroyed in April, while analysts expected the loss of up to 21.05 million jobs.

At the corporate level, Uber has posted losses that have almost tripled compared to last year, up to $ 2,936 million. Despite the fact that its turnover has grown by 14.3%, it attributes these numbers to provisions for amortizations (2,100 million) and its share program (277 million). This week, he also announced a 14% cut from your workforce, with the dismissal of 3,700 full-time workers from the customer service and hiring areas. Its shares are up 4%.

The also technological Roku It must list losses of $ 55 million, which translates to $ 0.46 a share, a penny more than analysts estimated. The firm’s revenues reached 320 million dollars, 60% above the figure harvested a year ago, however, as it did not meet market expectations, the stock retracement is 6.5%.

As regards the penalized tourism sector, American Airlines has announced that it will resume its route between the Madrid-Barajas and Dallas-Fort Worth airports. Its about first periodic flight between the US and Spain which resumes since the first air restrictions were established by the coronavirus epidemic.

Other companies are also giving symptoms back to normal. Are the cases of The Walt Disney Co (+ 2.5%), which has announced that it has sold all the tickets for the first days of reopening of its theme park in Shanghai, and Ford Motor (+ 4%), which is planning to return to production in the US factories on May 18.

.