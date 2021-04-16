Wall Street hits new records in a week of financial euphoria

New York, Apr 16 (EFE) .- Wall Street recorded its fourth consecutive week of gains and the selective Dow Jones surpassed the historical record of 34,000 thanks to the good results of the large banks, especially investment banks, due to profitability both in the fixed and variable income markets and in the face of solid economic recovery data.

The S&P 500 gained 1.47% weekly to reach the all-time highs of 4,185 integers, while the Dow Jones rose 1.2% to 34,200 points, while the Nasdaq technology selective added its third consecutive increase with a rise of 1.43% and closed above 14,052 points.

All the major US banks, which presented results this week, showed a good performance in the first quarter of 2021, but especially the fund and investment managers Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley or BlackRock broke expectations.

BlackRock already manages $ 9 trillion, the equivalent of twice the size of the German economy, while Goldman Sachs saw its earnings per share rise almost 500%.

With the Fed buoying the markets with rates at lows and tackling the pandemic with the money-making machine, Morgan Stanley hardly noticed the multi-billion-dollar collapse of the Archegos family fund, regarded as the greatest personal destruction in the world. wealth in history, and despite losing 911 million it doubled its quarterly profit.

In the New York parquet, it is all good news and historical milestones. The debut of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the first “crypto” to hit Wall Street, was greeted Wednesday as the biggest IPO of the year, with a valuation that surpasses the Nasdaq operating companies. or the NYSE.

The company, founded ten years ago in a rented apartment when a bitcoin was worth 6 dollars and almost nobody used it, today has a capitalization of about 90,000 million and three years ago it was valued at 8,000 million dollars.

These numbers are for some a sign that cryptocurrencies are here to inaugurate a new financial system, although for others they are a warning for navigators about the proliferation of bubbles about to burst.

But it’s hard to be pessimistic the week both the stock market and the more marginal “crypto” market went green, after bitcoin briefly surpassed the all-time high of $ 64,000 and Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke, skyrocketed. almost 200% weekly.

Wherever you look, it’s all good news: vaccination against covid-19 is progressing at more than 3 million daily doses, infections are slowing down, and retail consumption data for March, released this week, showed a sharp rise. of almost 10%.

In addition, data on applications for unemployment benefits registered the best week since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with only 576,000 applications.

The only exception are fears about the overheating US economy and rising inflation, especially after the US consumer price index rose 2.6% in March on Tuesday.

But the Federal Reserve reiterated this week that there are instruments to curb the rise in prices and that in any case the rise in prices would be temporary, especially as supply and demand adjust after the unusual swings of the pandemic.

In the market for economic projections, Chistopher Waller, the new member of the Fed’s board of governors, leans toward optimism. “I buy the idea that inflation will be temporary,” he said this week in his first interview with CNBC.

“We don’t want things to get too hot. The current trajectory indicates that markets will continue to have a bullish bias,” LPL Financial analyst Ryan Detrick said on Friday.

In the European markets, the weekly results were also positive thanks to the better data on covid-19, the good news from Wall Street and the increase in growth and Chinese imports. London (1.82%), Paris (1.98%), Frankfurt (1.44%), Milan (1.22%) and, to a lesser extent, Madrid (0.55%) are at the best levels since that the pandemic started.

In other markets, oil prices rose by around 5% both in the US benchmark barrel, West Texas Intermediate, and in the European one, Brent, due to the news about the increase in demand from China and due to the reactivation progressive economic growth in Europe and the United States.

