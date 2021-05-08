Wall Street hesitates despite unemployment drop to pandemic lows

Wall street hesitates between extend their all-time highs or letting yourself be overcome by altitude sickness. The macroeconomic data that see the light in the US this Thursday, such as the weekly unemployment count, provide arguments for bullish continuity, but the fear of a rebound in inflation and a stumbling block by the Fed when modulating its monetary stimulus.

Despite the fact that several members of the Federal Reserve have insisted this very Thursday that any rebound in the price of the shopping cart will be temporary, doubts persist. And the fact is that the improvement in labor market indicators would make it difficult to continue its stimulus program without overheating the economy.

With this scenario, the indices mark a mixed evolution. The Dow Jones it clings to timid advances of 0.1% that keep its graph above 34,200 points. In the opposite sense, the Nasdaq it fell 0.7% to drop below 13,500 points. A downward 0.3% moves the S&P 500, at 4,100 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

One of the two key references of the labor market that this Thursday saw the light was the traditional weekly count of requests for unemployment benefits. In recent days, only 498,000 Americans have applied for this aid, which is marked lows since the outbreak of the pandemic in the US. Never before in this last year had a balance of less than 500,000 requests been registered.

The other was the nonfarm productivity in the first quarter. Although this is a provisional reading, the 5.4% rebound compared to its previous reading far exceeds consensus forecasts. And it is that economists did not contemplate readings above 4.3%.

Fight against Covid

In the corporate arena, many investors look to the pharmaceutical sector. The falls were repeated for the second day in a row while the World Trade Organization (WTO) debated the possibility of release patents on vaccines to combat Covid-19. Novavax (-5%), Pfizer (-3%) and Gilead Sciences (-1.5%) were among those penalized.

Deeper was the recoil for Modern despite the fact that for the first time in a decade it posted profits at the end of a quarter. The pharmaceutical company yields 7% despite having published earnings of $ 1.7 billion. Investors doubt that their optimistic forecasts based on the sale of anti-Covid vaccines will materialize if their development property is released.

Orcas and Bezos

The Marine Life Water Park Group SeaWorld Entertainment it suffered much more moderate declines of 0.3% after posting a quarterly loss of $ 44.9 million. Although these are softer red numbers than a year ago, recovery is still a long way off for your business.

The technological Amazon became another focus of the session after learning that its founder and still president and CEO, Jeff Bezos, has announced the sale of a package of 737,332 shares. Advances of half a percentage point after the placement of this package valued at more than 2,400 million dollars. One more step in its progressive divestments, the last chapter of which took place in November, when it got rid of securities worth about 3,000 million dollars.