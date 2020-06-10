Related news

The wait gets tense on wall street in a session in which any reference goes to the background before the appearance of the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, at the end of the organism’s monthly meeting. Investors hesitate to trust central bank support for the US economy or grieve over the latest macro data that has come to light.

In this sense, the market don’t expect big script changes so far marked by Powell, who in his last interventions has displayed his quiet profile. Most analysts and managers await continuity of rates and stimuli and a clear message that the monetary artillery is ready if a greater battle against the coronavirus is needed, in addition to the demand for fiscal stimuli.

Against this backdrop, the Dow Jones it falls 0.5%, still above 27,100 points. The S&P 500 He falters between smooth gains and slight setbacks around 3,200 points. Meanwhile, the technological Nasdaq continues its climb to maximums with a rise of 0.6% to exceed 10,000 points.

This is how Wall Street opens

Eduardo Bolinches

For the land of economic references, May core inflation rate becomes the most prominent. The 1.2% increase in the price of the shopping basket in the US is one tenth lower than expected by the consensus of economists, which was already one lower than the previous month. This results in a greater margin of action for the Fed.

However, the fall of crude deposits at the Cushing node (Oklahoma) hints that the US economy could for now have the necessary stimuli to avoid the worst blows of the Covid-19.

Less cinema and pizzas

The group of cinema and leisure rooms AMC Entertainment, owner of Cinesa, has announced losses of $ 2,176.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, which represents an increase of no less than 1,572% from the red numbers accumulated a year ago. Although the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and confinement measures has been noticeable, it is gentler than expected, bringing its shares up 8.4%.

The group of fast food restaurants Yum Brands It also becomes the protagonist once it has announced that comparable sales in its establishments fell by 19% in May, when the United States experienced the strictest social distancing measures. Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell are some of the brands that make up the portfolio of the American, which is listed flat this Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs closes high in the UK

The bank Goldman Sachs is placed in the pillory and fell 0.5% after learning that its British retail banking subsidiary, Marcus, has decided to temporarily suspend the opening of new online savings accounts as a result of the sharp increase in deposits recorded during these early stages of the crisis. So much so that they already touch the maximum levels allowed by UK regulators.

Danish pharmacist Genmab, whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, rises 4% after learning that it has subscribed a collaboration agreement with AbbVie valued at nearly $ 4 billion to develop its three candidate compounds to conclude in the formulation of products for the treatment of cancer. At first, the European will receive a down payment of $ 750 million.