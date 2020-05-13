Wall Street has its biggest loss since the beginning of the month. Concerns about a premature reopening of the economy weighed on markets Tuesday and Wall Street closed with its biggest loss since the beginning of the month.

Miami World / AP

The S&P 500 fell 2.1% after oscillating much of the day between slight gains and losses while investors discuss whether to lift quarantines in the United States and the world will drive an economic rebound or only cause more coronavirus infections.

The concerns were summed up in direct testimony from the government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told Congress that if the country resumes activities too soon, the measure could not only cause “suffering and deaths that could be avoided, it could even delay economic recovery. “

The S&P 500 fell 60.20 points to 2,870.12 units after losses accelerated markedly in the last hour of operations. Shares of companies whose earnings are most closely related to the strength of the economy recorded some of the biggest declines in the market. Treasury yields also fell in a signal of greater caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 457.21 points, or 1.9%, to 23,764.78, and the Nasdaq compound lost 189.79 integers, or 2.1%, to 9,002.55.

Governments around the world and in many states in the United States have gradually begun to lift restrictions on business, aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but also causing a severe recession. Expectations that growth will resume with the reopens helped drive a 28% rise in the S&P 500 from the end of March.

However, South Korea and other countries later in the revival process have recently seen small but notable increases in infections. This situation has increased fears of possible second waves of infections.

“We are facing optimism about reopens today and in the past two weeks and wondering: Are we going to resume business too soon?” Said Bill Northey, senior director of investment in the US. Bank Wealth Management.

“Right now we are in an unknown setting,” he said.

Treasury bonds were among the first investments to indicate the economic devastation stemming from the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 0.66% from 0.72% on Monday. Yield tends to fall when investors lower their expectations of the economy and inflation.

Shares in the financial sector and other companies whose earnings are highly dependent on the strength of the economy had some of the sharpest losses. Shares of smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market, as is often the case when concerns mount. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 45.70 points, or 2.5%, to 1,275.54.

The price of a barrel of US oil for June delivery rose 6.8% to $ 25.78 a barrel. Brent crude, an international benchmark, added 0.9% to $ 29,921 per barrel.

The Associated Press journalist Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.