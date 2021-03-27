Wall Street grabs unemployment to rebound after two bearish sessions

Related news

The Uncertainty is rampant on Wall Street and pulls down his big indexes. The fall in unemployment in the last week became the lifeline for investors who were increasingly fearful that successive historical highs in equities will not be sustainable in the medium term. So much so that the Nasdaq delivered its annual earnings at times.

The friendly macro data that came out this Thursday finally became a cause for optimism for those who yesterday followed this downward path with the contraction of other references on the delicate solvency of the economic recovery in the US. Analysts point out that the difficult balance between the stimuli and the progress of the comeback, with the rebound in inflation involved, is what has investors immersed in a sea of ​​uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, the Nasdaq it achieved advances of 0.12% that led its graph to 12,977.68 points and saved its accumulated annual positive. 0.52% earned the S&P 500, which rose to 3,909.52 points. More friendly was the 0.62% that added the Dow Jones, flat in the opening, and with which it reached 32,619.48 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

Like every Thursday, investors read the weekly count of claims for unemployment benefits. In the last seven days, only 684,000 Americans have claimed these aid, while the consensus of economists did not expect figures lower than 730,000 requests.

A reference to the labor market that was accompanied by the 2020 GDP definitive data. Finally, the US confirmed a contraction of 3.5% at the end of the year of the pandemic, his worst record since postwar 1946 of the II World Cup. However, there was a positive note: in the fourth quarter of the year the recovery improved from 4.1% of the two previous readings to 4.3%.

Planes and restaurants

In the corporate field, Unites Airlines was placed on the spotlight after announcing plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes in the US and offer more flights to Latin America than before the pandemic. Its shares rose 4.12% on this news that points to a more amiable future for the airline sector.

Another of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, that of the hostelry, this Thursday also had news to celebrate. The group Darden Restaurants rose 8.19% after publishing a balance for its third fiscal quarter that exceeds analyst estimates both in billing and benefits.

More cautious were the advances in SunPower Corp, although at the close they took a run to 2.82%. This is how the company behaved after announcing the withdrawal of its president and CEO, Tom Werner. The replacement will be taken by Peter Faricy from next April 19.