Wall Street gets the rebound thanks to weaker-than-expected employment data

Wall Street got the bounce in the final session of the week after several days of nervousness and sales. The key was in the May job creation data, which, although positive, was somewhat weaker than what had been discounted. Purchases returned to the large New York indexes.

The one that at other times would have been bad news, it became a setback for the stock market, which discounted that the economic stimuli will have more margin of permanence. And it is that in May “only” 559,000 non-agricultural jobs were created, which left the unemployment rate at 5.8% in the US, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The advances returned to the Wall Street indices. The technological Nasdaq took a run up 1.47%, at 13,814.5 points. 0.88% won the S&P 500, which closed at 4,229.9 points. The Dow Jones it rose to 34,756.4 points thanks to a 0.52% rise.

In the heat of the latest references on the labor market, economists had fattened their forecast to include 650,000 new hires in the fifth month of the year. The fact that the average hours worked It remained at 34.9 instead of rebounding. It also contributed to be more optimistic about the convenience of maintaining the stimuli, especially the monetary ones deployed by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In addition, factory orders April showed a contraction of 0.6% compared to the advance of 1.4% the previous month. Although the experts already had negative figures, their projections did not go beyond a couple of tenths. Again, another point in favor of the Fed’s thesis to defend the convenience of its measures.

Cinemas and music

For the corporate field, the chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment He was the protagonist again. The owner of the cinemas Cinesa yielded 6.7% after having already fallen sharply the day before after the launch of a capital increase with which he tries to alleviate his complex financial situation.

A deeper 11.9% were left shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the SPAC led by the magnate Bill ackman. Investors turned their backs on the investment vehicle after learning that it is in talks with Vivendi to take 10% of the capital of its subsidiary Universal Music Group, a company that has recently been valued at 35,000 million euros.

Big tech

In the opposite direction, Facebook was visited in green. Despite the social media company being the target of a European Commission investigation for monopolistic behavior in the advertising market, its shares totaled 1.3% at the close of the session.

With advances of 1.9%, Manzana managed to slip away from the one that aimed to be his worst week in two and a half years. A significant behavior when you consider that next week will celebrate its always expected Worldwide Developers Conference, in which the Cupertino giant usually takes advantage of to publicize news it is working on.