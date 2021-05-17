Wall Street gets the rebound thanks to the decline in unemployment figures

Related news

Wall Street gets the rebound after two consecutive sessions of investment punishment. The declines that futures predicted for another day on the New York Stock Exchange were converted into advances thanks to the improvement in weekly unemployment data and the solvency shown by other macroeconomic references.

Throughout the last week, only 473,000 Americans have applied for unemployment benefits to federal authorities. A number that, in addition to improving the previous data and the economists’ projections, represents a new low since the outbreak of the pandemic In U.S.A.

With this shock, the New York indices managed to advance on the path of the comeback and alleviate the punishment in the European stock markets. The Dow Jones earned 1% to exceed 33,900 points. 1.1% traced the S&P 500 to return to 4,100 points. The technological Nasdaq it took the lead, as in the declines in recent days, with increases of 1.3% to caress 13,200 points.

Along with the labor market benchmark, so closely followed by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), came the producer price index, which registered an increase of 6.2% in April. In underlying rate, 4.1%.

In both cases, the consensus forecasts were beaten as the inflation rate had already anticipated on the eve What would happen. With an unknown rise in almost four decades, the CPI shot up to 4.2% and sparked fear from investors, who in many cases turned to commodities as an alternative to equities.

Planes and cars

Among the companies joining the comeback, Boeing. The shares of the aeronautical group added 4% to its valuation thanks to the possibility that your 737 MAX aircraft can once again take to the skies soon. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company would have already received the approval of the authorities to put an end to an electrical problem in these devices.

More limited were the advances of Tesla, around 1.5%, after knowing that the company will stop accepting bitcoins as a payment formula for its cars and other products. The company has alleged the high energy consumption of these cryptocurrencies to reverse the decision it made a month and a half ago and points to the possible adoption of dogecoin.

E-commerce giants

Losses remained at Alibaba. The Chinese e-commerce giant suffered a 3% decline in its valuation after having referred $ 836 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter. Some numbers that worsen analysts’ forecasts due to the impact of the antitrust fines faced in their country of origin.

More than 7% fell the shares of Coupang, the South Korean online trading company that this Thursday listed the first quarterly accounts since its premiere on Wall Street. The losses of $ 295 million accumulated in the first three months of their fiscal year they became a strong drag on their price.