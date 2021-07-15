Wall Street futures take a breather at all-time highs

Wall Street closed this mixed Wednesday and the DOW JONES Ind Average, its main indicator, gained 0.13%, in a session marked by the declarations of the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, to maintain his policy to facilitate economic recovery.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.13% or 44.44 points, to 34,933.23; and the selective S&P 500 down 0.12% or 5.09 points, to 4,374.30.

The Nasdaq, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 0.22% or 32.70 points, to 14,644.95.

The three indicators had closed the previous session in red, weighed down by the announcement of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, which in June stood at 5.4% year-on-year, the highest since 2008 and four tenths more than in May.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He assured this Wednesday that inflation will remain high “in the coming months” in the United States., and stressed that the economy is “far” from the objectives of the central bank to propose a change in monetary policy, which was what investors set.

In a recorded speech to the House financial services committee, Powell also acknowledged the “improvement” in the recovery, especially in the labor market, but insisted that the US economy is “far” from regaining normalcy after the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims for the week ending July 10 totaled 360,000, a new pandemic-era low, as economists expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield falls 3 basis points to 1.326%. It ended June at 1.45% and was above 1.70% in March. China also reported lower-than-expected second-quarter GDP data tonight.

Netflix shares rise 2% in the pre-opening after announcing that from 2022 it will offer video games on its platform.

Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo multiplied their profits in the first half of 2021 thanks to the economic recovery in the country, which has allowed them to release important reserves that they had accumulated to face problems during the COVID-19 crisis.

These results follow those announced Tuesday by JPMorgan Chase, which reported first-half profit of $ 26.248 billion, more than triple the year earlier, and Goldman Sachs, which also posted $ 12.322 first-half profit. million dollars (677% more in year-on-year terms)

West Texas oil is trading 1.45% down to $ 72.07 per barrel, while a barrel of Brent is down 1.32% to $ 73.73. Gold rose 0.29% to $ 1,813 per ounce, while the euro changed to 1.1808 ‘greenbacks’.