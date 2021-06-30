Wall Street futures arrive moderately lower after the highs of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq

This Wednesday is the last day of the second quarter and the first half of the year. So far this year, the S&P 500 is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow are up 12% each. For the quarter, the S&P 500 is up 8%. The S&P 500 is headed for its fifth consecutive positive month, rising 2.1% to 4,291.80 in June.

The three biggest winners on the Dow this year so far are Goldman Sachs, American Express and Walgreens Boots, all up more than 30%. Chevron, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase are up more than 20% each. The S&P 500 health and technology sectors closed with records on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the consulting firm ADP reported that private non-farm payrolls in the US increased by 692,000 in June, exceeding expectations. However, the company’s May number was revised downward. This data serves as a prelude to this Friday’s employment report published by the US Department of Labor.

Stocks aren’t likely to see big moves until Friday’s jobs report gives a better idea of ​​the state of the economy. Economists expect 683,000 job creation in June, according to a Dow Jones survey.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in the green, with a rebound of 0.03% in the Dow Jones and new all-time highs on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after a new batch of US economic data.

The Dow Jones rose 9.22 points to 34,292.49 points. The selective S&P 500 also advanced 0.03% or 1.29 points, to 4,291.90 points; while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.19 or 27.83 points to 14,528 points.

The sectors in red were the majority, but the gains of technology companies (0.7%) and non-essential goods (0.23%) stood out.

On the contrary, those of public services (-1.65%) and communications (-0.52%) fell especially.

The New York stock market reacted today to the reading of US consumer confidence prepared by The Conference Board for June, higher than expected, which added optimism to the good prospects for recovery.

On the other hand, the firm S&P Case-Schiller disclosed that the prices of homes in the country rose more than 14% year-on-year in April, and five large cities had their largest annual increase ever recorded.

The market also welcomed the decision of two large financial institutions, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, to raise their dividend, which boosted the respective prices by 3.35% and 1.06%.

Oil is trading this Wednesday with moderate rises. The US West Texas recorded a rise of 1.19% to 73.77 dollars per barrel, while the barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, rose 1.01% to 74.97 dollars.

The euro, for its part, depreciates 0.19% to 1.1878 ‘green bills’.