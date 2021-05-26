Wall Street futures arrive higher after Tuesday’s falls

Wall Street closed with losses on Tuesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.24% amid some volatility. At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 81.52 points to 34,312.46; while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.21% or 8.92 points, to 4,188.13.

The Nasdaq index, in which the main technology companies are listed, was practically flat with a slight decline of 0.03% or 4 points, to 13,657.17.

By sectors, technology, which started the day with the highest profits, ended with a rebound of 0.06%. The most affected companies were energy (-1.204%), public services (-1.18%) and finance (-0.96%).

Wall Street lost its way and saw volatility rise after a positive start to the week, which seemed to indicate less concern about rising prices in the US. Investors reacted to the Case-Shiller home price index, which showed a 13% rise in March from the same month a year earlier, the biggest rise in about 15 years. There was also a worse-than-expected reading on consumer confidence as measured by The Conference Board, which fell in May after strong rises in recent months.

Investors await this Wednesday the speech of the Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Randal Quarles, while concerns about inflation and the possible reduction in asset purchases continue.

This Wednesday, the stocks that advance the most in the pre-opening are those linked to the economic cycle. Ford Motor rises 2%, Carnival appreciates around 1% and Bank of America a also trades with notable increases. Royal Caribbean, for its part, is also trading higher at pre-opening after the cruise operator received approval to begin operating trial cruises with volunteer passengers.

Optimism about the economy occurs when the Average daily Covid-19 cases in the United States falls below 25,000 and almost half of the population of the United States has received at least one dose of vaccination.

Read more

Investors will be on the lookout for Washington and any development of an infrastructure compromise that could further boost the economy. Senate Republicans plan to send President Joe Biden a counter offer this week of about $ 1 trillion.

The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday morning.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin is revalued this Wednesday by 8.65% to $ 39,714.

In other markets, West Texas oil lost 0.42% to $ 65.86 per barrel, while a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, fell 0.29% to $ 68.32. The ten-year US bond yields 1.57%.

The euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.13% to 1.2231 ‘green bills’.