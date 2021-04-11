Wall Street futures anticipate a higher end of the week

Mixed opening on Wall Street. The Dow Jones rises 0.19%, to 33,580.67 points; while the S&P 500 lost 0.02%; to 4,096.35 points, and the Nasdaq, 0.31%, to 13,786.94 points.

In the previous day, the Wall Street indicators closed in green, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the increases and with the two large indices, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, marking new all-time highs at the end of the day. In addition, the good performance of the bonds allowed a certain relaxation of their yields.

Growth stocks, including tech stocks, also benefited from the declines in bond yields.. On the contrary, it was the sectors most linked to the cycle, especially energy and the automobile sector, the ones that performed the worst. “Everything seems to indicate that investors yesterday opted to make some gains in cyclical stocks and those classified as ‘value’, which have been performing much better than the market as a whole in relative terms for weeks,” explained Link Securities analysts. .

Regarding statements, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cleared investors’ doubts about inflation, indicating that the price rebound will be temporary, also showing his concern about the increase in coronavirus cases, a new wave that could put a brake on the Economic recovery.

The market is trusting Powell’s words and that has led to a drop in fears of rising prices in the United States, causing bond yields to fall back and propelling stocks on Wall Street.

For her part, Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury commented yesterday that she is concerned that “an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will result in divergent growth across countries.” In this sense, the managing director of the IMF declared: “withdrawing funding too much would put pressure on the recovery. Countries must strive to help each other before the crisis ends. The multi-speed recovery poses threats to financial stability. “

At the macro level, the requests for unemployment benefits increased this week in the US: 744,000 compared to 680,000 expected and 728,000 previously.

This afternoon in the US will be published the figures of the producer price index (PPI) for March that it is very possible that it will rebound strongly, driven by energy prices, they forecast from Link Securities. “Any increase in the index well above expectations, which confirms that strong price tensions are being generated in the production chains, is likely to generate tension in the bond markets again, which could cause some profit taking in the stock markets, especially in the securities that present more demanding valuations, as is the case of those of growth and of the technological ones ”, they add.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Eli Lilly and Incyte announced yesterday that the clinical trial results of their COVID-19 drug do not meet expected clinical standards.

Netflix announced last night the signing of a multi-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Netflix titles were up + 1.39% yesterday.

The American company Intel confirmed yesterday the launch of the third generation of the Xeon microprocessors.

Within the automotive sector, General Motors announced that it extends the suspension of activity to several of its plants in the United States due to the lack of semiconductors, according to CNBC. The automaker will halt production at several North American factories and extend shutdowns at some others due to a prolonged shortage of semiconductor chips.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Exchange Kraken It is considering going public after record trading volumes in the first quarter of this year, according to CNBC.

North American retail cost on Wednesday after the close, it unveiled sales for the month of March that were higher than expectations. Sales were up 17.6% to $ 18.21 trillion.