Wall street opens with widespread increases in all its indexes. A bullish movement that is motivated by the good expectations around the emergence of an effective drug against Covid-19.

This Thursday it was known that the biotech Modern (9.6%) has been cleared to go into phase 2 of an experimental program to test a coronavirus vaccine, and which will begin in the coming weeks.

A day that in the macroeconomic is marked by the weekly jobless claims in the United States. There last week they registered 3.1 million claimants help, according to data from the Department of Labor.

This is how Wall Street opens





Eduardo Bolinches

This means that since the coronavirus crisis began, almost 34 million jobs have been destroyed on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Dow Jones rebounds 1.16% to 26,939 points while the S&P 500 it is at 2,886 after rising 1.33%. We also see how the Nasdaq It started with a bullish movement up to 8,982 points with a rise of 1.43%.

Stop data

If we analyze the unemployment data, it can be seen that all the states have reported an increase in requests for unemployment benefits in the last week. California It was the one with the most, with 318,000 applications, followed by Texas (247,179) and Georgia (226,884).

Results

Investors list in this session the results presented Pay pal whose profit fell 84% in the first quarter of the year. In any case, the company trusts that as the confinement is over things will return to their proper course. The company’s shares are up 11.8%.

He has also presented his accounts Viacom, which adds almost 20% in the opening despite having reported a net attributable profit of 516 million dollars (478 million euros) in the first quarter of 2020, which is equivalent to a 74% decrease compared to the previous year.

Also biopharmaceutical Bristol Myers He has presented his accounts with a profit of $ 1.72 per title and an income of $ 10.8 billion. Their titles rise 1.65%.

For his part, Jet Blue Airways It has registered losses of 42 cents per title, as a result of the effects of the paralysis of flights due to the coronavirus. In the first minutes the shares are trading 1.75% higher.

The pharmaceutical You go It has posted a profit of 73 cents a share and revenue of $ 4.4 billion. Shares add up to 20%.

.