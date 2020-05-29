Wall Street indexes open with further declines in the New York parquet, after yesterday the main indices of the New York Stock Exchange ended the upward trend of the last two days due to the resurgence of geopolitical tensions between the US and Beijing.

The S&P 500 opens with a penalty of 0.3%, up to 3.20 points; the DOW JONES is down 0.55%, up to 25,261 points, while the NASDAQ opens with falls of 0.08% that take it to 9,376 points. They do so while waiting for the US to retaliate against China’s approval of national security legislation in Hong Kong.

It is planned that today the president of the United States, Donald Trump, offers a press conference on the matter, in which he is expected to show his displeasure with China. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said China has made a huge mistake and that the Asian country’s government will be responsible for the suppression of freedom in Hong Kong.

The . agency noted that among the measures to be adopted could be the suspension of Hong Kong’s preferential trade tariffs with the United States. Likewise, there has also been talk of the possibility that the US will sanction some Chinese individuals, including control over their transactions, visa restrictions and asset freezes.

For his part, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign minister, Zhao Lijian said yesterday that China is determined to retaliate in the face of foreign interference. The Asian giant’s legislative body passed an overwhelming majority on Thursday the controversial national security law for Hong Kong that has sparked protests in the city and threatens to further cloud bad relations between Beijing and Washington.

Wall Street, pending social networks

On the other hand, Trump said yesterday that he will introduce legislation that could cut or weaken laws that have protected Internet companies like Twitter and Facebookin an extraordinary attempt to regulate the social media platforms where he has been criticized.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order that Trump signed Thursday afternoon. The American president had attacked Twitter for having tagged his tweets, on unsubstantiated claims of vote-by-mail fraud, with a warning urging readers to check the facts.

Trump’s goal is to “remove or change” a provision in a law known as Section 230 that protects social media companies from liability for content posted by their users. The president indicated that the United States Attorney General, William Barr, will begin to draft the legislation “immediately” to regulate such companies.

This new law comes after Twitter questioned a few tweets from Trump, and could spark a series of lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and other tech giants. Yesterday, the shares of both companies fell today and today Facebook rose 0.2% to $ 226.07, while Twitter left 0.9% to $ 31.29 per share.

In today’s session, among the values ​​that have moved the most in the pre-opening are: Costco, General Motors and Cisco Systems.

Costco: reported quarterly earnings of $ 1.89 per share, 6 cents below estimates, although revenue was slightly above expectations. Costco saw a sharp drop in sales in April for the first time in more than a decade, due to confinement.

General Motors: Production in North America will increase next week, adding shifts at plants that produce crossover vehicles and trucks.

Cisco Systems: You are purchasing ThousandEyes, the software for which helps companies manage interruptions to the computer network. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but there are reports that the purchase price was approximately $ 1 billion.

On the macro agenda, the focus on Wall Street is on the underlying private consumption deflator for April, as well as the May University of Michigan Trust. Further, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will speak on a public webcast, where he is expected to detail the next phase of response to the coronavirus from the US central bank.

However, in the absence of what happens in today’s session, the Dow Jones accumulates a weekly rise of 3.82% and the S&P 500 of 2.51%. In a week where some tech companies have been in the spotlight, the Nasdaq Composite only rebounded 0.47%. On the contrary, in May, the month that the stock markets close today, the Nasdaq led the rises, with an advance of 5.39%. The Dow Jones rose 4.33% and the S&P 500 4.03%.

