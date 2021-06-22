Wall Street fits the words of the chairman of the Federal Reserve today

Wall Street futures come in the green this Tuesday. While the Dow Jones is flat, the Nasdaq is up 0.21% and the S&P 500 is up 0.09%.

In today’s appearance before Congress, Powell says that “the economy has shown sustained improvement.” The Fed chairman has reaffirmed that the vaccination campaign has joined an unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy to provide strong support for the recovery. Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen, and this year’s real GDP appears to be on track to record its fastest rate of increase in decades.

For its part, James Bullard, chairman of the Saint Louis Fed, commented that he expects inflation to fall to 2.4% in 2022He also stressed that it has reached the point of having to talk about tapering. And he insisted that “we are in a volatile environment and there is a risk of rising inflation.”

At the corporate level, the German antitrust office opens an investigation against Apple. For its part, Netflix has announced an agreement with Steven Spielberg to produce multiple films a year through Amblin Partners.

In the airline sector, American Airlines would be cutting some of its flights to alleviate future costs because demand has not rebounded as much as expected, according to The Wall Street Journal yesterday.

On the other hand, a former top executive of the automobile company Tesla, who had resigned from the position in the company after 11 years at the beginning of the month, sold 274 million dollars in shares of the company on June 10, according to data from the SEC.

Verizon Comm announced yesterday the acquisition of positioning company Senion through its Location Technology business segment.

Regarding the US banking sector, the European Commission yesterday asked the credit card companies Visa, MasterCard and AmericanExpress changes to guarantee clearer information to their users when they make online purchases that may entail monthly subscriptions after the payment they make in the first operation.

The US State Department says it regards the process by which the Iranian president was elected as “pretty rigged,” according to AlphaValue analysts.

The interest on the US 10-year bond rises to 1.48% as the euro depreciates against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.1897 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices fall. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, fell 0.47% to $ 74.5 per barrel, while the US West Texas lost 0.53% to $ 72.69.

As for the crypto asset segment, China has stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Many bitcoin mines in Sichuan were closed on Sunday after authorities in the southwestern province of China ordered a halt to cryptocurrency mining, according to the Global Times. More than 90% of China’s bitcoin mining capacity is estimated to be shut down, the newspaper commented. Specifically, Bitcoin fell yesterday by -9.70%, Microstrategy by -9.71% and CoinBase by -2.92%.

Before the US session, Bitcoin lost almost 3% and traded below $ 32,000 while gold fell 0.55% to $ 1,782 an ounce.