Wall Street fattens its index records supported by unemployment lows

Wall Street continues to fatten all-time highs of several of its indices supported by the good tone presented by the macroeconomic figures that saw the light this Thursday, in full hangover from the last Fed meeting. drop in weekly unemployment data to lows since the outbreak of the pandemic returns to breathe buyer spirit into the stock market.

Throughout the last week, 553,000 Americans claimed unemployment benefits. A figure that, although slightly above the most optimistic estimates, represents a new low since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US for this reference that is released every Thursday.

With this impulse, the Nasdaq it obtained advances of 0.22% to caress the 14,082 points. 0.68% added the S&P 500 to peer into new listing records beyond 4,211 integers. The industrial Dow Jones it limited its advances to 0.71% on the edge of 34,060 points.

Along with the reference of the labor market, one more data pulled up the New York indices. The GDP first reading The first quarter of the year indicates an expansion of 6.4% for the US economy. That is three tenths more than the consensus expected, although the data is open to revisions in the two readings that are to come.

The solvency of these indicators remained far from making investors nervous, as it would have happened on other occasions. And that was possible thanks to the hangover after the umpteenth confirmation of the stimuli deployed by the Federal Reserve (Fed) helps make them rebound.

Corporate results

Among the protagonists in the corporate field, where the news continued to mark the quarterly accounts season, Manzana it has fallen by 0.07% after having published better than expected figures in all its units. Additionally, the iPhone maker has announced that raises its own share buyback program up to $ 90 billion.

10% are left the shares of eBay despite having published a more comfortable quarterly profit than what the market had been discounting. However, the fact that the forecasts that your business pace may slow down in the coming months it falls like molten lead on the company.

In the opposite direction, but only 1.18% higher, the shares of McDonald’s after posting figures that return the hamburger giant to pre-coronavirus business volumes. With a profit of 1,540 million dollars, the consensus numbers and those of a year ago are beaten, namely: 1,010 million.