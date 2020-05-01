Wall Street fell sharply on Friday after President Donald Trump revived a new tariff threat against China in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has slowed global economies.

The top three US stock indexes closed with a drop of well over 2% and, in the week, all lost ground. The month of May is usually marked by sales and this was the case on the first day of the month, with nervousness increasing as some US states begin to decrease coronavirus shutdowns.

“The markets had a very strong April as they looked beyond the valley of economic weakness to a point where the stimulus will rekindle economic growth,” said David Carter, head of investments at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “But it could be a longer and deeper valley than many expected.”

In fact, stocks had a remarkable run in April, with the S&P 500 and Dow marking the biggest monthly highs in 33 years.

Trump said his government was working on retaliatory measures against China as punishment for the coronavirus outbreak, again provoking tariff fears that have rocked markets in the past two years.

Trump blamed China for what he says is “misinformation” when the virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan and then spread quickly around the world.

“Trump poking China was the last thing the markets needed considering the current economic and financial uncertainty,” added Carter.

A series of balance sheets with mixed results, particularly a disappointing Amazon.com report, coupled with a new round of discouraging economic data, also weighed on sentiment.

US manufacturing activity dropped to an 11-year low last month, with factories closed, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s Index of Purchasing Managers.

The Dow Jones fell 2.55% to 23,723.69 points, the S&P 500 lost 2.81% to 2,830.71 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.2% to 8,604.95.

