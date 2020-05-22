Stock prices fell at midday Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, extending the negative trend from the previous day and crowning a turbulent week just before a US holiday. Read: Global value chains that drive Mexican exports

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% at noon, but still seemed to be on the rise for the week. The energy companies were the ones that fell the most as oil prices fell after six consecutive days on the rise.

Setbacks in banks, industrial companies and everyday consumer companies outpaced progress in other sectors. Bond yields were mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118 units (0.5%) to 24,354, while the Nasdaq tech declined 0.1% and the Russell 2000 small business index fell 0.5%.

On Monday, US financial markets will be closed for Memorial Day in the Wars.

The declines on Wall Street followed the negative trend in the Asian markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 5.6% on measures by China to limit political opposition in the former British colony.

Oil prices were receding. US crude fell 3.6% to $ 32.70 a barrel, while the Brent mix, considered the international standard, was down 3.9% to $ 34.64 a barrel.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds decreased from 0.67% to 0.65%.

In Europe, the German DAX index rose 0.4%, the French CAC 40 rose 0.4% and the British FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

.