Wall Street falls slightly amid inflation data caution

By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar

Jun 8 (.) – New York Stock Exchange major indices fell on Tuesday, despite Nasdaq’s initial advance that reversed during the morning, amid investor wary over significant U.S. inflation data that it could give clues about the future monetary policy of the Federal Reserve.

* Investors are waiting for signs that the Fed will begin to withdraw its monetary stimulus, with a view to inflation data expected for Thursday and expected to be strong.

* “It is a good and healthy pause that the markets are taking and I would expect them to remain in a narrow range for now until any data, which may come as a surprise,” said Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

* “But investors are still a little nervous about inflation as they try to find out if it is just a supply chain problem or a more systemic situation,” he said.

* At 1537 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down just 12.93 points, or 0.04%, at 34,617.50. The S&P 500 Index was down 2.72 points, or 0.06%, to 4,223.90 and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.62 points, or 0.04%, to 13,876.877.

* Among the highlights, Apple shares capped the Nasdaq’s slide by rising 0.6%, erasing more extensive earnings from the morning after a report that the company is in negotiations with Chinese battery suppliers for its battery project. electric vehicle.

* Meanwhile, Tesla papers lost 1.1% despite a report that said sales of its electric cars made in China were up 29% from the previous month.

* The US economy is heading for a robust recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and recent inflation data bolsters the outlook. But the labor market – a key factor for the Fed to consider reducing its emergency asset purchases – has stalled at the pace of job creation.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)