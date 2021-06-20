Wall Street falls sharply under the shadow of a more agile tapering than expected

Related news

Wall Street unreservedly succumbs to declines in the last session of the week. New York indices break off their recent all-time highs Weighed down by the threat of a more agile withdrawal of stimuli even than the US Federal Reserve (Fed) already hinted this Thursday. The checkout is imposed and extends to most bags.

The trigger for this setback was none other than the chairman of the St Louis Fed, James bullard. If the famous US central bank dot map pointed out that the first rate hikes in the world’s largest economy would take place in 2023, he has advanced them to the end of 2022. In this sense, he has even pointed out that the rise in inflation “has been greater” than the institution expected.

Some warnings that translated into sharp declines for Wall Street indices. Especially for him Dow Jones, which with decreases of 1.3% fell below 33,380 points. 1% fell S&P 500, which dropped from the key benchmark of 4,200 points. The Nasdaq it made an effort to maintain the 14,000 integers despite suffering losses close to 0.7%.

The absence of significant macroeconomic references in the US in this Friday’s session made Bullard’s words have more echo. And it is that the central banker has ensured that will vote in favor of rate hikes from the get-go at next year’s Fed meetings, in which he will have a vote as a member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, for its acronym in English).

In this same tone, which in itself tends to always be considerably more aggressive than that used by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, he has come to point out that the rise in inflation remains an “upside risk”. And that on Thursday the monetary institution insisted that its rise to 5% was mainly due to “transitory” factors.

Anti-Covid vaccines

With this rarefied scenario, the focus on the corporate field was on pharmaceutical companies. Biotechnology CureVac got a vertical bounce over 9% after dropping almost 40% on the eve. Bargain hunters take positions after their Covid-19 vaccine prototype has only been 47% effective.

A completely flat behavior was the one shown by the graph of Modern. The shares of the company managed to avoid the blow of the bulk of the market thanks to the confirmation that with the good performance of its business it will be able to assume the announced hiring 155 people for its Massachusetts center before the year is out.

Alzheimer’s and surprises

The shortlist of protagonist in this sector is completed with the Danish Orphazyme, whose shares are listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange. This Friday they do so with a disaster of almost 44% after receiving a letter from the US health authorities in which slows the development of its drug for the disease Niemann-Pick type C, better known as ‘infantile Alzheimer’s’.

Against the current, the actions of the technology Adobe They appeared to new all-time highs for their quotation between advances of 2% when quoting their accounts for the last quarter. With a adjusted earnings per share of $ 3.03 the numbers from a year ago are easily exceeded and also the consensus forecasts, which did not consider gains beyond 2.81 dollars per share.