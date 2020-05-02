By Stephen Culp

(.) – Wall Street closed sharply lower on Friday, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China due to the coronavirus crisis, which has brought world economies to a virtual standstill.

* The three main market indices ended the session with losses greater than 2% and also lost ground in the week.

* “Markets had a very strong month of April looking through the valley of economic weakness to the point where the stimulus will revive economic growth,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “But it could be a valley longer and deeper than many expected.”

* In fact, stocks performed remarkably well in April, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting their highest monthly percentage gains in 33 years.

* Trump said late Thursday that the phase 1 trade deal with China was now of secondary importance due to the pandemic and that his government is drafting a series of measures against the Asian nation for its handling of the epidemic.

* A series of disparate corporate results, notably a disappointing Amazon report, along with a new round of bleak economic data, also weighed on market sentiment.

* United States manufacturing activity sank to an 11-year low last month due to factory closings, according to the Institute of Management and Supply purchasing managers index.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.03 points, or 2.55%, to 23,723.69 units; while the S&P 500 lost 81.72 points, or 2.81%, to 2,830.71 units. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, fell 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95 units.

* All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed down, with energy firms suffering the largest percentage decline.

* Shares of Amazon.com Inc collapsed 7.6% after the online retailer, after it said it could report its first quarterly loss in five years due to the impact of the coronavirus.

(Report by Stephen Culp; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)