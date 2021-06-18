Wall Street falls open after Fed’s Bullard remarks

Jun 18 (.) – U.S. stocks fell on Friday at the open after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Chairman James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and ahead of the season. It would take Fed several meetings to figure out how to reduce stimulus delivery.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.7 points, or 0.59%, to 33,622.7 units. The S&P 500 was down 17.1 points, or 0.40%, at 4,204.78 units and the Nasdaq Composite was down 64.4 points, or 0.45%, at 14,096.929 units.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)