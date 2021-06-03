Wall Street falls on robust employment data stoking inflation fears

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh

Jun 3 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices fell on Thursday, dragged down by tech companies as robust data from the US economy suggesting a sharp rebound in activity fueled fears of accelerating inflation in the next few months.

* Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose to 1.6% after the market firm ADP indicated in a report that private payrolls in the country grew by 978,000 in May, well above what expected, which generated nervousness at the doors of the national employment report that will be released on Friday.

* Other data released Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits hit its lowest level since the pandemic began.

* Robust economic figures could force the Federal Reserve to start reducing its emergency stimulus earlier than expected, even though the central bank has been quick to say that it will maintain its ultra-expansionary monetary policy for a long time. .

* In the morning on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.71 points, or 0.34%, to 34,483.67 units; while the S&P 500 index fell 22.93 points, or 0.54%, to 4,185.19 units; and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 130.30 points, or 0.95%, to 13,626.02 units.

* “Investor consensus is that inflation will be more transitory in the short term but the likelihood of it moving above the target is increasing and there is an unusual degree of uncertainty among investors about the inflation outlook,” said Jon Adams, Senior Strategist at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

* Among the most notable declines, stocks in Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet weighed down on the S&P 500, as their high-yield range during years of abundant cheap money in the economy now makes them more vulnerable .

* Banking and energy papers, which tend to be in line with the economic outlook, totaled 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

* Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment shares reversed their strong gains and fell 2.7% after launching its second issue of securities in just three days.

