May 29, 2020 | 8:53 am

The main Wall Street indexes start with losses this Friday, as investors wait for the response of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to China’s legislation in Hong Kong, which may increase tensions between the two largest economies in the world. .

At 8.30 am. (Mexico time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.51% to 25,269.87 units; the S&P 500 fell 0.26% to 3,021.92 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.46% to 9,368.99 units.

President Trump will hold a conference this Friday to announce his decision on the possible measures that the United States will apply to China, in a week full of tension.

The Chinese Parliament on Thursday passed new national security legislation for Hong Kong, raising fears about the future of its freedoms and its role as a financial center.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States will no longer view Hong Kong as a state politically independent from China. The decision may involve travel restrictions and the implementation of tariffs on products from the region.

Potential US measures on trade or against Chinese companies will have a greater impact than sanctions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colin Low, an analyst at FSMOne.com, told The Wall Street Journal.

In January, when the epicenter of the outbreak was concentrated in Wuhan, where the virus originated, both countries reached the first phase of a new trade agreement.

In the commodities market, oil prices fall this Friday, but are headed for their biggest monthly gain in years, amid fears of a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

The July WTI contract is down 2.31%, at $ 32.93 a barrel, and North Sea Brent crude is down 1.93%, at $ 34.61, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index falls 1.06%. The German DAX, the Ibex 35 in Madrid and the FTSE 100 in London lost 1%, and the French CAC 40 lost 0.68%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.8%, with a cumulative drop of 3% in the two weeks since news of Chinese security legislation broke. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.18%, while the Shaghái stock exchange gained 0.27%.

