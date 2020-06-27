The increase in the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus led Texas and Florida to take drastic measures again

Stock prices fell sharply on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday as new confirmed cases of coronavirus reached record levels in the United States, leading to states like Texas and Florida to stop your business reopening process.

The combination sparked new nervousness in a market that has mostly been on the rise since April, fueled by hopes that the economy will recover from a deep recession as companies reopen their doors and Americans begin to feel more confident about they can go back out of their homes.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4%, but it is still on track for its best quarter since 1998.

The increase in the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus brought to Texas and Florida to take drastic action again. The two states are part of a small but growing list of entities that are suspending the resumption of economic activities due to the resurgence of the virus.

« That certainly questions how vigorous this recovery will be, » said Bill Northey, senior director of investment for the US. Bank Wealth Management. « We have to recognize that there is a high degree of uncertainty about how this is going to progress for the rest of the year. »

The S&P 500 fell 74.71 points to stand at 3,009.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in two weeks, losing 730.05 points, or 2.8%, to 25,015.55. The Nasdaq, which hit a record high earlier this week, fell 259.78 points, or 2.6%, to settle at 9,757.22.

Markets have been on the rise for the most part since April, hoping that the United States and other countries can continue to lift the early-year closings imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The increase in cases casts doubt on expectations that the economy will continue to reopen and that things can return to normal soon.

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus per day in the United States reached a record high of 40,000, dwarfing the mark set during the deadliest period in late April. Deaths and hospitalizations have been on the rise in some parts of the country, especially in the south and west.

The resurgence of the virus and the decision of some governors to back down, or at least stop the reopening of their states, undermined the optimism of Wall street about that there would be a relatively quick economic return.

« This has real implications for the rate at which we can return to economic normalcy, » Northey said, adding that although some states are suspending their reopens, there is unlikely to be a quarantine nationwide.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell from 0.67% to 0.65%.

Benchmark US crude for August delivery lost 23 cents to settle at $ 38.49 a barrel. Brent crude for August fell 3 cents and sold at $ 41.02 per barrel.