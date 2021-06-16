Wall Street falls as nervous investors await Fed comment

By David French

Jun 15 (.) – Major Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday on data showing higher inflation and weaker US retail sales in May and discouraged investors, who were already nervous to wait. of the results of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

* Fed assurances that rising prices are transitory and falling US Treasury yields have helped ease some inflation concerns and supported US stocks in recent weeks.

* All eyes are now on the central bank’s statement at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

* Data showed an acceleration in producer prices last month as supply chains struggled to meet the demand unleashed by the reopening of the economy. Another report showed that US retail sales fell more than expected in May.

* “There was a bit of a reaction to the economic data we got, which, for the most part, shows that the economy is starting to shed stimulus, the recovery is slowing down a bit, and inflation is still growing,” Ed said. Moya, Senior Market Analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

* “We are seeing very modest weakness and it will be more eventful ahead of the Fed’s decision. At this point, the Federal Reserve is probably in a position to show that it is considering reducing bond buying, but it is still a long way from doing so. “.

* The Fed is likely to announce a strategy in August or September to cut its massive monthly bond purchase program, but it won’t start cutting them until early next year, according to a . poll of economists.

* The benchmark S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the technology-focused Nasdaq have risen so far this year, driven largely by optimism about the economic reopening.

* However, the S&P 500 has generally remained within a narrow range, despite posting its 21st all-time high in 2021 on Monday, down from 33 for all of last year.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.42 points, or 0.27%, to 34,299.33 units, the S&P 500 lost 8.56 points, or 0.20%, to 4,246.59 units and the Nasdaq Composite fell 101 , 29 points, or 0.71%, at 14,072.86 units.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)