May 1, 2020 | 3:25 pm

The main Wall Street indexes closed with losses this Friday, after the threat of President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on China and after the big tech companies reported gains that highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.55% to 23,723.69 units; the S&P 500 lost 2.81%, to 2,830.71 points, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.20%, to 8,604.95 units.

In Mexico, the Mexican Stock Exchange did not operate because it was “Labor Day”.

Nervousness in the markets increased due to Trump’s comments on China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, adding that his trade deal with Beijing is now of minor importance compared to the pandemic and threatening to impose new tariffs. to the Asian giant.

“We signed a trade agreement where they are supposed to buy, and actually they have been buying a lot. But that now becomes secondary because of what happened with the virus, “said the president. “The virus situation is simply not acceptable.”

According to sources in The Washington Post, some officials discussed the idea of ​​canceling part of China’s US debt as a way to attack Beijing.

“President Trump soured his spirits in the stock markets by bringing charges against China about the coronavirus and threatening new tariffs,” Action Economics said in a report.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment dimmed after Amazon reported disappointing earnings on Thursday and Apple declined to offer quarterly guidance for the first time since 2003. The shares of the two companies fell 7.43% and 1.59%, respectively.

“It is a general warning that no company is immune to this, even if it can increase its front-line revenue,” Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum International Funds, told The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla’s shares plummeted 10.3%, following a tweet from Elon Musk in which he noted that, in his opinion, the price of the vehicle maker’s papers is very high. This week, the Silicon Valley company posted its third consecutive quarter of earnings.

Tesla stock price is too high imo – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Oil prices posted their first weekly gains in a month, as OPEC and its allies began record cuts in production and despite weak demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis pandemic.

This Friday, Brent for July delivery fell 0.02% to $ 26.46 a barrel, while the June contract for the US WTI rose 3.61% to $ 19.52, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 fell after data showed the British housing market was on its way to a standstill, with a 2.34% decline, erasing gains for the week on hopes of a reopening of economies after weeks closing.

Most of the European markets closed for the May 1st holiday.

In Asia, where some markets also remained closed, the Japanese Nikkei index lost 2.8% in a session of losses led by chipmakers. Australian stocks lost 5%, their deepest decline in five weeks.

