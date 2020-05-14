May 14, 2020 | 8:41 am

The main Wall Street indexes start with losses this Thursday, after data showing that the number of initial applications for unemployment insurance exceeded analyst estimates, increasing uncertainty about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8.30 am. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.79% to 23,063.58 units; the S&P 500 fell 0.80% to 2,797.53 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.68% to 8,802.80 units.

In Mexico, the CPI of the Mexican Stock Exchange falls 0.46%, to 36,225.4 points.

Initial jobless claims in the United States reached 2,981 million in the week ended May 9, reaching 36.5 million since mid-March, despite declining in recent weeks.

Economists and monetary policy makers expect the post-crisis recovery to be slower than anticipated, despite the rebound in the stock markets from March lows raising expectations for a quick exit.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell warned that the damage from the coronavirus to the US economy may be long-lasting and ruled out the possibility of implementing a negative interest rate.

The growing tensions between the United States and China over the origin of the pandemic have overshadowed investors’ spirits at the possibility of bringing down the first phase of a trade agreement reached in January.

This Thursday, President Donald Trump again blamed the Asian giant for not containing the spread of the outbreak.

“I am very disappointed with China,” Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday on Fox Business Network. “They should never have let this happen. I signed a great commercial agreement, but now it doesn’t seem the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague broke out. And I don’t feel the same. “

In the commodities market, oil prices are up, buoyed by falling inventories over the past week and forecasts for increased storage capacity in 2020.

The United States’ WTI gains 2.57%, at $ 25.94 a barrel, while Brent crude from the North Sea advances 2.67%, at $ 29.97, according to data from Bloomberg.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 2.7%, the German Dax, the CAC 40 in Paris and the Ibex 35 in Madrid fell more than 2%, while the FTSE 100 in London lost 3.3%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.7%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 1%.

