Stock prices recorded a volatile day on Monday with large ups and downs marked by a vote in the Senate that tripped a millionaire aid package for the coronavirus and diluted the temporary positive effect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) had with new relief measures for the financial system.

The Dow Jones had a rollercoaster ride and fell as much as 5% during the session. They recovered around noon but after the result of the aforementioned vote, they again accentuated their fall to close with a loss of 3% and stand at 18,591 points, their lowest level since November 2016.

Dow sheds another 3% after coronavirus stimulus bill fails in Senate for a second time https://t.co/DbN3KVGJ9J pic.twitter.com/vNFuNbl5qL – CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 23, 2020

The Dow was mainly weighed down by United Technologies (-9.2%), Chevron, McDonald’s (-7.67%) (-8.8%), Visa (-7.55%), American Express (-6.96%), Merck (- 6.95%) and Nike (-6.89%) although it offset the sharp rise in Boeing (11.7%) and Intel (8.18%)

Shares of the S&P 500 fell 2.93%, although they slipped to 4% after the Senate vote. This crash occurred despite a boost given after the Fed announced its actions. Monday’s announcement is part of the Fed’s ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States Federal Reserve will lend up to $ 300 billion to local governments, corporations and small businesses and will buy more Treasury bonds to shore up the economy burdened by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US central bank announced that it will create three new credit agencies that will lend up to $ 300 billion through the purchase of corporate bonds, municipal bonds and stocks.

You will also purchase an unlimited number of Treasury bills and mortgage instruments to keep interest rates low and ensure that those markets work fully.

Previously, the Reserve had set a limit of $ 700 billion for its asset purchases indicating that it would acquire $ 500 billion in Treasury bonds and $ 200 billion in mortgage securities.

Investor analyst Bespoke said that while the Fed’s actions are “hugely helpful,” the only way for markets to move forward at a “sustainable” rate is when the economy “comes back to life” or there is a “path. real “of how it will happen.

In addition, all eyes were on the legislative chambers of the United States, where Democrats and Republicans were negotiating the bailout plan that included fiscal relief measures “for workers and for the American economy,” Mnuchin said.

This Monday, for the second time in 24 hours, the US Senate rejected the passage of a fiscal stimulus bill after Democrats said it was “not enough” to help workers while comparing it offered “too much” for big companies.

