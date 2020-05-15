Wall street falls 1% after the publication of a lousy figure of April retail sales and after Thursday rises, which ended a three session bearish streak on the New York Stock Exchange. At the moment, the weekly balance remains clearly negative for the American indices, which nevertheless still register a rebound of 28% from the March lows (in the case of Dow Jones and the S&P 500) and 3. 4% for him Nasdaq.

On retail sales in the United States, a 12.3% drop for the general data and a 4.6% decrease for sales of the control group, which directly affect the calculation of GDP. However, the data has been much worse than anticipated.

The retail sales 16.4% have collapsed, the biggest drop in its history. And the sales of the control group 15.3% have sunk. Not including car sales, sales fell a 17.2%, well above the 8.6% forecast.

Investors also discount a further increase in tension between the US and China after publishing . on a change in a Commerce Department rule, which will force any company that uses American chip equipment to obtain a license before supplying chips to Huawei, something that the Chinese government did not like at all.

Beijing has already announced that it could impose restrictions on companies like Qualcomm, Cisco, Apple and Boeing if the sale of chips to Huawei is finally blocked. Thus, the threat of a trade war makes headlines again.

In the raw materials market, the West Texas oil up 1.5%, to $ 28. Besides, the ounce of gold up 0.1% to $ 1,742, while the euro It appreciated 0.01% and was changed to $ 1.0805. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond falls to 0.60% and the VIX volatility index up 4% to 34 points.

