Wall Street failed to culminate the enthusiasm that maintained much of the day. The macroeconomic data that was released this Thursday, especially the weekly unemployment and the umpteenth scuffle between Donald Trump and the Chinese administration pushed down the New York Stock Exchange.

The reference of the day, as every Thursday, was once again in the weekly count of requests for unemployment benefits. In the last seven days, another 2.44 million Americans have joined the queue of unemployment, which means that since the coronavirus entered the United States, nearly 40 million citizens have lost their jobs.

A tough scenario that ended up hurting Wall Street benchmarks. The Dow Jones it fell 0.4% to 24,474 points. The S&P 500 it lost 0.74% and the 3,000 integers continue to resist it. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq it lost 0.97% to 9,284 points.

Eduardo Bolinches

Although the weekly unemployment data stays very close to consensus forecasts, once again remain above estimates. And not only that, but also the data on the renewal of the subisid amounts to an unusual record of 25.07 million unemployed.

As if that were not enough, compared to the advance of the PMI indices in Europe, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing activity indicator it has remained at -43.1 points. A more friendly figure than last month’s record (-56.6), but significantly worse than that predicted by the consensus of economists (-41.5).

The commercial threat

In addition, investors have to finish digesting the statements that the US president, Donald Trump re-launched against China for its management of the coronavirus. The president has openly accused Beijing of “disinformation and propaganda attack”, which has rekindled fear of a rebound in the trade war between the two countries.

In the corporate field, it is time to quote the accounts of the retail chain specialized in electronic products Best Buy. In its first fiscal quarter, it has achieved a net profit of $ 159 million, which represents a contraction of 40% compared to last year as a result of lower billing and extraordinary costs for the closure of confinement.

Vaccines and cannabis

The infection prompted this Thursday the graph of AstraZeneca up 2.7% higher, after knowing that the Federal Government could invest up to 1,200 million dollars in a vaccine trial led by this pharmaceutical firm.

18.2% rebounded L Brands, the leading firm of brands such as Victorias Secret, after having announced that it is continuing with its plan to list in a separate company the businesses related to its Bath & Body Works brand.

Similarly, increases of almost 34% were registered for the marijuana company Aurora Cannabis. The hemp producer has announced a plan for the aacquisition of Reliva LLC for about $ 40 million in an operation through shares, without cash involved.

