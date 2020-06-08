Related news

The bullish pace does not stop on Wall Street. Purchases are again imposed in the hope that the impact of the coronavirus is not finally as thick as some forecasts had been discounting thanks to effective containment of the epidemic and rapid reopening of the economy. New York indices are rising again, pointing to new all-time highs.

In the absence of large macroeconomic benchmarks in the US, investors are taking the upward trail of Asian and European stock markets. In addition, they opt for considering that this Wednesday the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release a framework scenario for the country’s friendlier economy than was discounted just a few weeks ago.

With all this, the Nasdaq It is heading towards intraday highs again with 0.1% rises that place its graph above 9,800 points. The industrialist Dow Jones earn about 0.9% to 27,300 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 it goes up 0.5% and ties the 3,200 integers.

This is how Wall Street opens

Eduardo Bolinches

Monday’s rises on Wall Street they feed more on expectations than on real data. In this sense, the surprise of creating 2.5 million jobs in the US during the month of May continues to drive optimism. Something that also happens in a key week, since the Fed that runs the cautious Jerome Powell It will release its first macroeconomic forecasts this Wednesday since the coronavirus erupted beyond China, as its latest chart was released last December.

Meanwhile, also contributing is the fact that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC +) have finally chosen to extend the containment of crude oil production, as well as that protests over the ‘Floyd case’ in the US they have been losing strength and virulence. A point that, in turn, has allowed greater normality in many cities, promoting their economic revival.

Mergers and reopens

The pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences one more session is placed in the pillory, but this time it is not due to its progress against the coronavirus. Its shares rise 1.8% after learning that, according to Bloomberg published this weekend, the British AstraZeneca (-3.4%) could be considering a possible absorption of the US company. Although the two sides have denied any contact in the face of such an operation, speculation is on the rise on possible movements in a key business sector to shelve the epidemic.

Tech giants don’t disappear from the focus of Wall Street investors. With cuts of 0.5%, Apple flirts with overcoming the impact of the coronavirus on its price and, coinciding with the reopening of most of the stores that the company had still closed to the public. Thus, the company is approaching new historical highs for its price above $ 330 per share.

Vegetarian ‘meat’ arrives in China

In relation to new trends, although with a more primary business, Beyond Meat It is also the target of portfolios, among increases of more than 6%. The vegetarian ‘meat’ company has announced a distribution agreement for its products in China with the local firm Sinodis, which is part of the French Savencia group and distributes imported food to more than 4,500 wholesalers in the Asian Giant.

Less friendly is the scenario for the utility PG&E Corp. Its shares are up 3% after announcing a $ 3.25 billion capital increase reserved for various institutional investors such as Appaloosa, Third Point, Fidelity, and Zimmer Partners. The subscription price of an operation aimed at reinforcing its weakened financial structure remains at $ 10.5 per share compared to $ 12.52 per share at which it closed on Friday.