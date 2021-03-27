Wall Street extends its comeback to return 33,000 points to the Dow Jones

Related news

Wall Street repeated on the rise this Friday and thus freed several of its benchmark indices from the weekly closing with accumulated bearish to which they pointed until yesterday. Macroeconomic data established the prospects for economic recovery and purchases were gaining strength on the New York stock market, with the Dow Jones again above 33,000 points.

One of the references that most fueled optimism on Wall Street before the weekend was the Confidence Index from the University of Michigan, which rose to 84.9 points, significantly above its previous reading and forecasts for this occasion.

With this shock, Thursday’s upward turn found continuity. The Nasdaq it achieved 1.24% progress to 13,138.7 points. The S&P 500 it rebounded more strongly, 1.66% to 3,974.5 points. The Dow Jones it rose 1.39% to score a close at 33,072.9 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

Another of the data that drove the New York indices up was that of consumer inflation, which rose 0.2% in February, while the underlying rate rebounded 0.1%. Some movements in line with the consensus estimates for the favorite thermometer of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) when measuring the increase in the price of the shopping basket.

Furthermore, while personal income dropped 7.1% in February, expenses only contracted 1%. A disparity that showed that American households are returning to consume and use the subsidies distributed from the different administrations.

Unleashed volatility

On the corporate front, volatility was still rampant in GameStop in the week in which you have published your quarterly accounts. The shares of the video game store chain ended the session 1.5% lower after having started with increases even higher than 50%.

Much greater was the punishment for ViacomCBS, which lost 27.3% of its capitalization in one fell swoop. And all in the wake of a drastic cut in Wells Fargo investment council (+ 1.2%) until underweight with a target price of only 59 dollars per share compared to the 82 that until now marked by analysts of the entity or the 66.35 ‘green tickets’ at which it closed yesterday Thursday.

Underwear and coworking

Better luck was the one that the actions of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret. 3.7% increases once the company raised its earnings per share forecast up to a range of between $ 0.85 and $ 1.00 per title thanks to the increase in billing it has received in recent months. Previously, it estimated earnings of between 55 and 65 cents.

On the other hand, the multinational office and coworking spaces WeWork has announced its next IPO two years after his frustrated debut. The company The company will debut on the Nasdaq as a result of its merger with the SPAC BowX Acquisition. His debut is expected to be worth close to $ 9 billion.