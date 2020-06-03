Related news

The rebound still can’t find a ceiling on Wall Street, which follows the bullish trail that Europe marked this Wednesday. Optimism about progress in confinement de-escalation finds new arguments in the May ADP employment report, which yields more friendly figures than those anticipated by the market.

After long weeks accumulating harder than expected job destruction dataThe ADP report shows that “only” 2.76 million Americans lost their job in non-agricultural sectors in May. Although the figure is more than bulky, It is a reason for celebration if you consider that this study accounted for 19.56 million unemployed in April and economists expected another 9 million this time.

With these premises and the boost of PMI indices in Europe, the Dow Jones adds 0.8% to exceed 25,900 points. The S&P 500 adds 0.7% to 3,100 points and the technological Nasdaq This time he manages to join the party with rises of 0.2% to around 9,630 points.

This is how Wall Street opens





Eduardo Bolinches

The good tone of the macroeconomic data has been supported by a further shock. And it is that last night has been, according to several technical reports, the calmest in the US since the riots began to protest the police violence scandal who has surrounded the death of African American citizen George Floyd in the city of Minneapolis.

In addition, the PMI indices of this shore of the Atlantic also leave a sweet taste on the palate of investors. The íCompound index of commercial activity reaches 37 points hold back the 34 that were waiting for the experts and the services one achieved in May the 37.5 points compared to the 36.5 integers expected by the consensus of economists.

The closing of theaters hits AMC

In the corporate arena, Campbell Soup has reported earnings and profits above consensus expectations. The food firm has published a sales increase of 17% compared to last year, to 2,240 million dollars. Earnings per share have reached 83 cents vs. 75 cents analysts expected. Despite these figures, a rather cautious revision of annual projections translates into falls of 4% for the value.

Red also dominates the graph of AMC Entertainment Holdings, down 2%. The movie theater operator has announced losses of between 2,117 and 2,417 million dollars in its first fiscal quarter. In this sense, it has registered an impairment of assets and goodwill of up to $ 2.1 billion. In this sense, social distancing measures and compulsory closings has hit the chain of cinemas.

.