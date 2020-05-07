Wall street up more than 1% after mixed closure this Wednesday. Investors continue to discount the lousy employment data and technology sector stocks They return to lead a day more shopping. The Nasdaq is listed at 9,000 points and has returned to levels at the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 It is already trading near the April highs, which also correspond to the Fibonacci retracement of 61.8% of the entire fall from the February highs to the March lows.

This Thursday the weekly unemployment claims have been known. The virus has destroyed another 3.16 million jobs, a figure that has been somewhat worse than the forecast 3 million.

In just seven weeks, the outbreak has already wiped out more than 33.5 million jobs in the largest economy in the world, although investors continue to discount that the economy will recover from the second half.

This Friday, the icing on the cake is scheduled with the publication of the official US unemployment data. All forecasts anticipate a 16% unemployment in April (from the 4.4% registered in March) and the monthly destruction of some 22 million jobs.

In the raw materials market, the West Texas oil He resumed his bullish streak and advanced 10% to $ 26.50. Besides, the ounce of gold rises 0.6% to $ 1,699, while the euro It is flat at $ 1,0792. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond falls to 0.69% and the VIX volatility index falls 7%, above 31.50 points.

By technical analysis, the Nasdaq “continues to offer a flawless appearance” as it has managed to rise above the 200-session average. “The technological selective has bounced 34% since the annual lows in March, which has allowed overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish momentum that began at the end of February, “explains César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

“This is a sign of strength that makes us think of a vReturn to the historical highs drawn at the beginning of the year at 9,736 points. To do this, however, you should confirm overcoming the key resistance of 9,000 points, prices that could calmly attack in the coming days, “concludes Nuez.

