Wall street prolongs his rally and the Nasdaq It remains in the area of ​​historical maximums. The investor’s view is divided this Monday on two fronts: on one side, the agreement of the OPEC + and, on the other, the possible fusion between AstraZeneca and Gilead.

Within Wall Street, the values ​​that rise the most are precisely those that most come from falling due to the coronavirus crisis. Hoteliers, cruise lines … they all celebrate the reopening of the country and the world’s largest economy.

Even more after the blow on the table last Friday. The US created 2.5 million jobs in May, compared to expected losses of 7.5 million jobs. The surprisingly good data did not take long to give new impetus to the world stock markets which already registered increases despite bad macro data.

“It appears that the most sudden bear market in history has been followed by a similar recovery,” analysts at Chaikin Analytics acknowledge. “Despite contagion rising in some states, investors continue to see the glass as half full for the next 12-18 months,” they say.

Another relevant appointment on the investor’s agenda takes place this Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will re-issue a statement followed by a press conference given by its president, Jerome Powell. The Fed is expected to maintain its program of unlimited asset purchases to keep the markets rally.

Across the Atlantic, the Ibex extends its rally and is sighing to regain 8,000 points. Finally, in Asia, the stock markets have closed green between the advance in crude oil and the good US employment data published last Friday.

In other markets, the West Texas oil falls 1% to $ 39.07. Besides, the ounce of gold rises 0.5% to $ 1,691, while the euro it depreciates 0.2% and changes to $ 1,1306. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond it is flat at 0.90%.

And by technical analysis, if the Nasdaq clearly exceeds its maximums, “we could end up seeing a extension of earnings to the level of 10,000 points or even up to the level of 10,200 points “, assures César Nuez, analyst at Bolsamanía.

Below, the first level of support is at 9,182 points, lows from last week. However, the key support lies in the 8,359 points, prices quite far from the current ones and where the average of 200 sessions passes, “concludes this expert.