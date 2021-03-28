Wall Street collapses again due to coronavirus – Telemundo New York (47)

New York – Wall Street on Tuesday linked a second day of heavy losses and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell by 3.15% due to the fear that the spread of the coronavirus outside China and its irruption is generating in the markets in the United States, where authorities on Tuesday urged the population to “prepare.”

At the end of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, which yesterday registered its worst day in two years, the Dow Jones group cut 879.44 points, standing at 27,081.36 integers, and among its 30 listed companies they suffered the largest declines American Express (-5.69%) United Technologies (-5.30%), Visa (-5.23%) and UnitedHealth (-5.18%).

The selective S&P 500, which lost 3.03% or 97.68 points, to 3,128.21, and the Nasdaq composite market index, which brings together the main US technology companies and slipped 2, also experienced notable declines. 77%, or 255.67 integers, up to 8,965.61 integers.

By sectors, the most affected was energy (-4.34%), linked to the price of a barrel of Texas oil, which was below the psychological barrier of 50 dollars, at 49.90, after a decline of 3 % due to the coronavirus but also due to the lack of action by OPEC regarding further cuts in its production.

Behind, the sector of basic materials (-4.3%), industrial (-4.03%), financial (-3.41%) and technology (-3.18%) suffered.

The New York stock market began the day in green, like other international squares, but then quickly turned red and accelerated its losses as the hours passed due to investors’ fear that a scenario of economic slowdown due to the coronavirus would continue ( COVID-19).

The accumulated number of deaths so far in China stands at 2,663 and that of confirmed cases, at 77,658.

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday that the coronavirus will spread throughout the country and that families must “prepare” for a loss of income and changes in daily life, which significantly impacted Wall Street.

“This is not about whether the coronavirus will spread through the United States, but about when and how many people will have a serious illness,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a teleconference.

The latest official figures indicate that there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, of which 36 correspond to passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was anchored in Japan and who were repatriated last week.

Protecting yourself with a mask is not enough. Getting the dangerous coronavirus is easier than you imagine.

The analyst Ed Yardeni, from the firm Yardeni Research, opined in a note that the collapse in the stock market responds to a “panic attack”, but also pondered that quarantines in other countries “are interrupting the global supply chain and increasing prices. chances of a global recession, at least in the manufacturing sector. “

Investors opted for less risky assets, such as public debt, causing the 10-year Treasury bond to momentarily see yields lower than ever, below those achieved after the Brexit referendum in 2016-, of the 1,324%. At the close of Wall Street, they stood at 1.35%.

National Securities analyst Art Hogan assured that “volatility is normal” but highlighted the fear caused by “this particular drop from all-time highs” in such a “short period of time”: between Monday and Tuesday, the Dow Jones has cut nearly 1,900 points.

However, the health status of the grandmother is unknown.

At the corporate level, the entertainment giant Walt Disney Company announced at the last minute that its CEO, Bob Iger, was retiring from his position and will remain until the end of next year as CEO. In post-closing electronic transactions, the firm lost 2.58% in reaction to the news.

In other markets, gold fell to $ 1637.10 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, which was trading at $ 1.0883.