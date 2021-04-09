Wall Street closes with solid gains and records in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500

New York, Apr 9 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Friday with solid gains and new records in two of its main indicators, the Dow Jones of Industrials and the selective S&P 500, while optimism continues for the recovery of the pandemic of covid-19.

According to provisional data at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.89% or 299.21 points, to 33,802.78 units, and the S&P 500 rose 0.77% or 31.58 points, up to 4,128.75 units.

For its part, the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, advanced 0.51% or 70.88 points, to 13,900.18 units.

