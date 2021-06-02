Wall Street closes with slight gains and the Dow rises 0.07%

New York, Jun 2 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday with slight gains, after an irregular day, marked by the rise of the energy sector and volatile increases in companies associated with the GameStop phenomenon and internet “memes” .

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.07% and added 25.07 points, to 34,600.38; while the selective S&P 500 advanced 0.14% or 6.08 points, to 4,208.12, approaching its last record registered in May.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, increased 0.14% or 19.85 points, to 13,756.33.

By sectors, the advance of energy companies (1.74%) stood out, including Occidental Petroleum (2.60%), Chevron (1.40%) and Marathon Oil (1.09%).

This rise is linked to the continued rise in oil prices due to optimism about the economic recovery in the US and the good outlook for fuel demand.

The New York stock market went through another day oscillating close to the flat line, pending the “beige book” of the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), a monthly report on the economy of the country.

In that analysis, the Fed said the national economy “expanded at a moderate rate” from early April to late May, thanks to vaccines and lockdown relaxation measures and despite supply chain disruptions.

On the other hand, Wall Street, which awaits the monthly employment report this Friday, took notice of the blazing 102% rise in the AMC cinema chain.

AMC had to stop operations several times due to high volatility after launching a platform for its retail investors offering free popcorn, among other things.

Other associated firms also rose, such as GameStop (13%) and Blackberry (32%).

In the group of the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the advance of Walgreens (1.87%), Visa (1.34%), IBM (1.06%) and Intel (1.04%) stood out.

The most affected were Dow Inc (-2.07%) and Walt Disney (-1.02%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 68.83 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.591%; gold rose to 1,910.90 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1,221.

(c) EFE Agency