Wall Street closes with records in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, driven by banking and energy

New York, Mar 26 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed with gains this Friday and set new records in two of its main indicators, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, led by the energy and banking sectors and driven by reopening plans economic data and data showing subdued inflation.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 1.39% or 453.40 points, standing at 33,072.88 units, while the selective S&P 500 rose 1.66% or 65.02 points , up to 3,974.54 units, in both cases scoring new all-time highs.

The Nasdaq index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, advanced 1.24% or 161.05 points, to 13,138.72 integers.

For the week as a whole, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 posted cumulative gains of 1.4% and 1.7% respectively, while the Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

By sectors, the highest rise today was for energy (2.62%), technology (2.54%) and basic materials (2.49%).

The financier advanced 1.7% after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that banks will be able to resume the buyback of shares and increase their dividends from the end of June.

Although the Fed initially stated that it would lift restrictions on the pandemic during the first quarter of the year, these postponed decisions have continued to encourage the market as it provides greater clarity to investors.

Investors also welcomed data on the personal consumption expenditure price index, which excludes volatile prices such as food or energy products, which rose a slight 0.1%, meeting experts’ expectations.

In the public debt market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond interest stood at 1.672% after knowing that information.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the technological advances Intel (4.60%) and Cisco (4.08%) stood out.

Also the rebound of Nike (3.50%), which recovered part of what was lost after the call for a boycott of its products in China for its rejection of Xinjiang cotton due to the alleged forced labor in that region.

Only Boeing (-1.06%), Goldman Sachs (-0.93%) and Walt Disney (-0.56%) closed in red.

In the oil market, the middle barrel of Texas closed 4.12% higher to $ 60.97, helped by concerns that the current blockade of the Suez Canal could drag on for weeks.

At the close of the stock market, gold amounted to $ 1,731.30 an ounce; and the dollar depreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1795.

