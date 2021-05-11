Wall Street closes with losses, pending inflation data

New York, May 11 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday with widespread losses and expectations placed on the US inflation data that will be released tomorrow, which has generated sales in the technology sector for the second consecutive day , although less than yesterday.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 1.36% or 473.66 points, to 34,269.16, in its worst day since February; and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.87% or 0.87 points, to 4,152.10.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, on which the major tech companies are listed, was almost flat after posting notable losses in the morning, down 0.09% or 12.43 points, to 13,389.43.

The most affected sectors were energy (-2.56%), financial (-1.67%) and industrial (-1.44%), while technology ended up losing a slight 0.24% and basic materials rose 0.35%.

The New York stock market is going through a volatile week with marked sales in large technology stocks, which analysts consider a return to market rotation due to expectations of an increase in inflation.

The Federal Reserve has maintained that it is far from its inflation and employment targets, that there are still risks and that it will therefore maintain its supportive policies, but investors are awaiting its reaction to tomorrow’s inflation report.

The United States will publish tomorrow the data on the evolution of the Consumer Price Index for April, after it rose 0.6% in March and placed interannual inflation at 2.6%, the highest level since August 2018, due to the increase in energy prices, especially gasoline.

The Vix index, which measures volatility in the market, rose to its highest level in two months in the middle of the session but calmed down in the last hours, reaching 21.84 points (an increase of 11%).

“Inflation is a problem that everyone has in mind now, and it is injecting a lot of uncertainty. The question is, how does the Fed react to that?” Said Peter Langas of the Bessemer Trust.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the decreases of Travelers (-3.08%), Home Depot (-3.07%), Chevron (-2.63%) and American Express (-2.63%) stood out, among other.

Outside of that group, biotech Novavax fell almost 14% after delaying its plans to request an emergency authorization for its covid-19 vaccine to regulators and its production at full capacity.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 65.28 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.624%, gold rose to $ 1,839 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2145.

(c) EFE Agency