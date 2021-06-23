Wall Street closes with losses on the Dow and S&P 500, but record on the Nasdaq

New York, Jun 23 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday in mixed terrain, with losses in the Dow Jones de Industriales and the selective S&P 500 but reaching its second consecutive record in the Nasdaq composite index.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.21% or 71.34 points, to 33,874.24, while the S&P 500 lost 0.11% or 4.60 points, to 4,241 , 84.

The Nasdaq, on which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.13% or 18.47 points, to 14,271.73.

The New York stock traded in a limited range during the day, which was generally positive but lost momentum at the last minute, with investors betting on caution after receiving a new batch of data on the economy.

Productive activity in the US expanded at a record pace in June, although manufacturing companies continue to struggle with supply and finding skilled workers, according to the IHS Markit report.

Yesterday, investors appeared to calm down with the appearance of the president of the Federal Reserve of the USA, Jerome Powell, on the economic recovery, inflation and stimuli before a subcommittee of the House of Representatives.

“We should expect markets to be more sensitive to economic data from now on as investors have embraced the idea that the money cycle is changing,” explained Janus Henderson Investors analyst Paul O’Connor.

By sectors, the decreases in public service firms (-1.05%), basic materials (-0.62%) and essential goods (-0.52%) stood out compared to the rise in non-essential goods (0 , 63%) and financial (0.27%).

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the most affected were 3M (-1.42%), IBM (-1.20%) and Intel (-1.09%), and the gains were led by Walt Disney (1, 05%) and Goldman Sachs (0.98%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 73.08 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond was 1.487%, gold fell to $ 1,776 an ounce and the dollar was higher. ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1923.

