Wall Street closes with losses and the Dow Jones falls 1.58% pending rates

New York, Jun 18 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Friday with losses and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, fell 1.58% for fear that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. interest sooner than expected.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 533.37 points, to 33,290.08, while the selective S&P 500 fell 1.31% or 55.40 points, to 4,166.46.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, on which the main technology companies are listed, fell 0.92% or 130.97 points, to 14,030.38.

In the weekly accumulated, the Dow Jones has lost 3.5%, the S&P 500 1.9% and the Nasdaq 0.3%.

This is its worst week since October, after the central bank ruled on Wednesday on rising inflation, bringing interest rate hikes forward to 2023 and starting talks on policy normalization. monetary.

In addition, this morning, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, said in an interview with CNBC that he even expects the rate hikes to occur in late 2022, which raised concerns among investors and triggered volatility.

The Vix index, known as the fear indicator, rose almost 17% today, to 20.72 points.

“The fear of some investors that if the Fed tightens its policy sooner than expected to help cool inflationary pressures, this could drag down future economic growth,” explained analyst Keith Lerner of Truist Advisory Services.

As a consequence, in the debt market, the yield on the 10-year Tesos bond fell to 1.445% while that of the 2-year paper rose to 0.256%, which is known as a “flattening” of the interest curve.

The news coincided with the phenomenon of the “quadruple witch hour”, when quarterly expirations of options and futures on indices and stocks take place, which exerted a greater burden on the market.

By sectors, the most affected was energy (-2.92%), followed by public services (-2.63%) and financial (-2.45%).

The thirty Dow Jones stocks turned red, led by Chevron (-3.86%), Walgreens (-3.73%), Goldman Sachs (-3.60%) and Travelers (-2.85%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 71.64 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street, gold fell to $ 1,761.70 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1, 1865.

