Wall Street closes with losses and the Dow Jones falls 0.24%

New York, May 25 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed with losses on Tuesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.24% amid some volatility.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 81.52 points to 34,312.46; while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.21% or 8.92 points, to 4,188.13.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, was practically flat with a slight decline of 0.03% or 4.00 points, to 13,657.17.

By sectors, the technology, which began the day with the highest profits, ended with a rebound of 0.06%.

The most affected companies were energy (-1.204%), public services (-1.18%) and finance (-0.96%).

Wall Street lost its way and saw volatility rise after a positive start to the week, which seemed to indicate less concern about rising US prices.

Investors reacted to the Case-Shiller home price index, which showed a 13% rise in March from the same month a year earlier, the biggest rise in about 15 years.

In addition, there was a worse-than-expected reading on consumer confidence as measured by The Conference Board, which fell in May after strong rises in recent months.

According to experts, the market is very aware of the next steps of the Federal Reserve in terms of inflation and the possible withdrawal of its stimuli.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the declines of Amgen (-2.32%), Merck, known as MSD outside the US (-1.85%), Chevron (-1.69%) and Travelers stood out. (-1.43%).

Outside of that group, the shares of the biotech Moderna rose 3.10% after announcing good data on the effectiveness of its anticovid vaccine in adolescents and plans to request its emergency use.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose to almost $ 38,000 after suffering sharp falls in recent days.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 66.07 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.555%; gold amounted to 1,900.40 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2248.

