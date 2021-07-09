Wall Street closes with losses and the Dow falls 0.75% due to fear of covid-19

New York, Jul 8 . .- Wall Street closed this Thursday with losses and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.75% after a day marked by doubts about the global recovery of covid-19 and the fall in the profitability of public debt.

At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 259.86 points to 34,421.93; while the selective S & P500 fell 0.86% or 37.31 points, to 4,320.82.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together the most important technology companies, slipped 0.72% or 105.28 points, to 14,559.79.

The New York stock market experienced a session of strong sales and moved away from the modest gains of the day before, which took two of its indicators to the record, given the doubts about the global recovery.

Volatility soared especially in the early hours, when the Dow Jones dropped 500 points, and although it finally eased, Wall Street ended its worst day in about three weeks.

The market was discouraged by the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States, which rose last week to 373,000, reflecting a possible slowdown in growth.

Likewise, the declaration of the state of emergency in Tokyo coinciding with the Olympic Games, the increase in infections in South Korea and the extension of the variants of coronavirus are also worrisome.

Analysts noted that risk aversion is taking hold in the face of economic uncertainty and that adds to the lower liquidity in the market this short week after the Independence Day holiday.

In that sense, many chose to take refuge in the debt market before the opening, driving the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond below 1.255%, its lowest level since February.

“This decline in bond interest could signal that the rise in inflation is temporary and / or that the delta variant will slow growth, although 1.25% this morning seems extreme,” said Evercore ISI analyst Ed Hyman.

All sectors ended in red, led by financial (-1.96%), industrial (-1.42%) and basic materials (-1.36%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the most affected were Travelers (-2.42%), American Express (-2.33%), Goldman Sachs (-2.31%) and JPMorgan (-1.65%).

On the positive side, the advance of Boeing, of 2.15%, and IBM, of 0.73%, stood out.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 72.94 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond stood at 1.293%, gold rose to $ 1,803.10 an ounce and The dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1844.

